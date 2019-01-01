About this product

An Indica-dominate Hybrid that is crossed with Banana and OG Kush, Banana OG features a distinct ripened banana terpene profile. Perfect for those looking to increase appetite and decrease muscular pain, Banana OG is known as a ‘creeper’ strain that can send you to the Sandman if you over indulge. Consumers should wait 20-30 minutes to feel the full effects of Banana OG before medicating with more.