 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana OG

Banana OG

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Banana OG

About this product

An Indica-dominate Hybrid that is crossed with Banana and OG Kush, Banana OG features a distinct ripened banana terpene profile. Perfect for those looking to increase appetite and decrease muscular pain, Banana OG is known as a ‘creeper’ strain that can send you to the Sandman if you over indulge. Consumers should wait 20-30 minutes to feel the full effects of Banana OG before medicating with more.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.