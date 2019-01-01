About this product

A mellow sweetness with full throttle flavor. Banana Sunset is the best of both worlds; A profound favor profile with potent effects. Your senses bring initial awareness to the ripened banana aromatics from Banana OG and the pure gas flavor of Sour Diesel thanks to its other parent genetic, Pacific Sunset. Sweet and mellow, this Indica dominate hybrid is perfect for those looking to increase appetite and decrease muscular pain.