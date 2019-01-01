About this product
A mellow sweetness with full throttle flavor. Banana Sunset is the best of both worlds; A profound favor profile with potent effects. Your senses bring initial awareness to the ripened banana aromatics from Banana OG and the pure gas flavor of Sour Diesel thanks to its other parent genetic, Pacific Sunset. Sweet and mellow, this Indica dominate hybrid is perfect for those looking to increase appetite and decrease muscular pain.
About this strain
Banana OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.