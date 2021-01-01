About this product
A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. Calming, Blue Gelato clears the way for an uplifted mood that keeps you productive and clearheaded. Best with those lower tolerance, Blue Pie blended with Gelato 41 or those needing daytime pain management or nighttime sleep aid.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
