Blue Gelato

by Pacific Reserve

A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. Calming, Blue Gelato clears the way for an uplifted mood that keeps you productive and clearheaded. Best with those lower tolerance,  Blue Pie blended with Gelato 41 or those needing daytime pain management or nighttime sleep aid.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

