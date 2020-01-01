 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Muffin

by Pacific Reserve

About this product

Purple Panty Dropper features an exotic aromatics blend of lavender and grape which mingles with the fruity terpene profile of our sought-after Blueberry strain. Blueberry Muffin delivers a euphoric experience that’s rumored to be also be a blissful aphrodisiac.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted farm in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.