Chem

by Pacific Reserve

Like the Eighth, this Chem pheno is an INDICA. A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. This Indica features an unmistakable presence of pine on the inhale with a pungent taste that coats the back of your throat on the exhalation. Chem is known for its classic traits of stopping stress as it elevates your mood.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

