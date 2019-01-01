 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Don's Delight (CBD) • Prerolled Joint

by Pacific Reserve

Uplifting, Don's Delight was grown by Pacific Reserve Nursery to lessen pain and anxiety, especially those uncomforts associated with migraines. Don's Delight offers all-over body relaxation without leaving you couch-locked. This mellow high features a mild Earthy-citrus flavor. Pacific Reserve prerolled Joints are .7g - perfect for solo smoking or sharing.

Cannatonic

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.