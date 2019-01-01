About this product
Uplifting, Dragon Fruit provides a sweet flavor profile thanks to its parent strains Strawberry Kush x Durban. Sativa leaning, Dragon Fruit offers a calming sensation but novice consumers should be aware that consuming too much will make you sleepy.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dragon Fruit
A product of two favorites from Bodhi Seeds, Dragon Fruit crosses Snow Lotus with Oldsog’s Silver Haze to create a hybrid that will get your mind and body buzzing. With lime green buds, Dragon Fruit comes drenched in trichomes with dank fruity and musky aromas that will awaken your senses.