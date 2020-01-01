 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Dragon Fruit Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Dragon Fruit Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Dragon Fruit Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Elevate your experience with our Crumble-Infused preroll collection. Our proprietary blend features .7g of Flower with .3g of Crumble that is evenly dispersed throughout the Preroll that consistently tests over 30% THC. Each Crumble Infused Preroll is rolled in unsweetened Elements rice paper for an uncompromising flavor.

About this strain

Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

A product of two favorites from Bodhi Seeds, Dragon Fruit crosses Snow Lotus with Oldsog’s Silver Haze to create a hybrid that will get your mind and body buzzing. With lime green buds, Dragon Fruit comes drenched in trichomes with dank fruity and musky aromas that will awaken your senses. 

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.