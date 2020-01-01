 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dragon Punch

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Dragon Punch

About this product

Uplifting, Dragon Punch provides a sweet blueberry grape flavor profile thanks to its parent strains Dragon Fruit x Purple Punch. Perfect for managing pain and nausea, Dragon Punch is a Sativa dominate strain that’s suited for sleepiness.

About this strain

Dragon Punch

Dragon Punch

Named after one of the most famous moves in arcade video games, Dragon Punch delivers a K.O. to its smokers. Bred by Riverview Gardens LLC in southern Humboldt, this strain crosses Blueberry Muffins with Dragonberry. The resulting hybrid has a beautiful dark purple hue and smells like sweet blueberries while packing a soaring high.

 

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.