Uplifting, Dragon Punch provides a sweet blueberry grape flavor profile thanks to its parent strains Dragon Fruit x Purple Punch. Perfect for managing pain and nausea, Dragon Punch is a Sativa dominate strain that’s suited for sleepiness.
Named after one of the most famous moves in arcade video games, Dragon Punch delivers a K.O. to its smokers. Bred by Riverview Gardens LLC in southern Humboldt, this strain crosses Blueberry Muffins with Dragonberry. The resulting hybrid has a beautiful dark purple hue and smells like sweet blueberries while packing a soaring high.