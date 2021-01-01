 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dragon Slippers

Dragon Slippers

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Concentrates Solvent Dragon Slippers

Sauce Sweet with a touch of citrus, Dragon Slippers delivers a calming, anti-anxiety experience thanks to Ruby Slippers blended with Dragon Fruit. Sativa leaning, Dragon Slippers will slay your energy if you consume too much too quickly. This Sauce is best served in your dab rig.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

