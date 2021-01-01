About this product
A blissful infusion of flower and crumble. Featuring the familiar flavors of pineapple and blueberry, Dream Berries surprises with a spritz of crisp citrus that’s saved for your exhalation. Cultivated to calm the spirit and opens creative pathways in the mind, Dream Berries consists of .7g of Pacific Island flower that is rolled with .3g of Blue Dream Crumble.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
