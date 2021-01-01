 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dream Berries

Dream Berries

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Dream Berries

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A blissful infusion of flower and crumble. Featuring the familiar flavors of pineapple and blueberry, Dream Berries surprises with a spritz of crisp citrus that’s saved for your exhalation. Cultivated to calm the spirit and opens creative pathways in the mind, Dream Berries consists of .7g of Pacific Island flower that is rolled with .3g of Blue Dream Crumble.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review