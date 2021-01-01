 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Fat Banana

Fat Banana

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Concentrates Solvent Fat Banana

About this product

Badder This is an elixir of gasoline. Potent, Fat Banana provides multiple options for the flower consumer; spread it like frosting on joint paper, add it as a bowl topper, or simply dab the Badder on its own. This flavor features the right amount of sour on both the in and exhalation.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

