About this product
Badder This is an elixir of gasoline. Potent, Fat Banana provides multiple options for the flower consumer; spread it like frosting on joint paper, add it as a bowl topper, or simply dab the Badder on its own. This flavor features the right amount of sour on both the in and exhalation.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.