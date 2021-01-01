About this product

Featuring a floral inhalation, Fatso explores minted fuel on the exhale. A cross of Legend OG and GMO cookies, Fatso was cultivated to elevate your mind into a thought-provoking cerebral high as it soothes aches and pains. Fatso tests at 33.69% THC with 40.64% total cannabinoids and it is worth noting consuming too much of this Indica Hybrid too quickly can over stimulate the mind more than relax your body.