Fatso

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Fatso
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Fatso

About this product

Featuring a floral inhalation, Fatso explores minted fuel on the exhale. A cross of Legend OG and GMO cookies, Fatso was cultivated to elevate your mind into a thought-provoking cerebral high as it soothes aches and pains. Fatso tests at 33.69% THC with 40.64% total cannabinoids and it is worth noting consuming too much of this Indica Hybrid too quickly can over stimulate the mind more than relax your body.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

