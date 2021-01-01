About this product
Happiness in a bottle. Parent strain, Flo, uplifts you from the grips of depression while washing you in stillness as The White works to quiet the noise, relax the mind and body, which ultimately leads to an alleviation of stress. Featuring a light earthy citrus flavor on both the in and exhalation. Go with happiness, Friends. Go with the Flow.
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
