Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A complex fruit flavor, Tangie stands out from the crowd with its tropical tastes of mango, passionfruit, and a touch of pine. Finishing with blend of Cherry Pie, which is known for its musky sweetness, Forbidden Fruit the perfect strain for dulling discomfort while discarding stress. Make no doubt about it, Forbidden Fruit a hard-hitting Indica that provides both physical relaxation and mental stoniness.
on October 3rd, 2019
Purchased from Tropicanna in Santa Ana, CA. The budtender sample was fresh, smelled gourgeous, and had a nice spring to it. When I got home I opened my jar and there was no "freshness" seal and/or humidity pack. I pulled out a nug only to find it to be dusty crumbling in my fingers. Drier than your friends first homegrown batch. Absolutely unacceptable quality. The nugs also contained A LOT of stem weight. I wish I could have smoked it cured properly as I can tell there are some wonderful flavors hiding in this dry mess. Aroma to me is similar to capri sun pacific punch from childhood. Taste is very citrus and fruity, borderline delicious if it wasnt so harsh from being dried out due to bad packaging. $30 1/8 wasnt expecting connoisseur quality but no one deserves dried to hell bud. Batch 69 harvest date 8/22/19. Purchased 9/28/19.
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.