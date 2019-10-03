Huh.huh.huh.huh on October 3rd, 2019

Purchased from Tropicanna in Santa Ana, CA. The budtender sample was fresh, smelled gourgeous, and had a nice spring to it. When I got home I opened my jar and there was no "freshness" seal and/or humidity pack. I pulled out a nug only to find it to be dusty crumbling in my fingers. Drier than your friends first homegrown batch. Absolutely unacceptable quality. The nugs also contained A LOT of stem weight. I wish I could have smoked it cured properly as I can tell there are some wonderful flavors hiding in this dry mess. Aroma to me is similar to capri sun pacific punch from childhood. Taste is very citrus and fruity, borderline delicious if it wasnt so harsh from being dried out due to bad packaging. $30 1/8 wasnt expecting connoisseur quality but no one deserves dried to hell bud. Batch 69 harvest date 8/22/19. Purchased 9/28/19.