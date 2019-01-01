About this product
This is a smily, euphoric high with a mental stoniness that has been carefully crafted to dull discomfort and discard stress. The tropical terps of Tangie from Forbidden Fruit dominate on the inhale while Sour Diesel from Pacific Sunset surprises you with a full throttle fuel flavor when you exhale. An uplifting strain, Forbidden Sunset quickly makes you forget about the pits of the day thanks to its loud flavor profile.
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.