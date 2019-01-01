About this product

This is a smily, euphoric high with a mental stoniness that has been carefully crafted to dull discomfort and discard stress. The tropical terps of Tangie from Forbidden Fruit dominate on the inhale while Sour Diesel from Pacific Sunset surprises you with a full throttle fuel flavor when you exhale. An uplifting strain, Forbidden Sunset quickly makes you forget about the pits of the day thanks to its loud flavor profile.