  5. French Toast

French Toast

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls French Toast

About this product

Sugar, spice and everything nice. Known for its uplifting properties, French Toast fills you with happiness as it melts away negative thoughts, feelings, and anxiety. This experience starts with an earthy sweetness on the inhale and finishes with a full bodied french cremé on the exhalation. Parent strains Paris OG and Face Off wash you over with deep body relaxation that tends to be magnificently heavy on the munchies.

About this strain

Paris OG

Paris OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted farm in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.