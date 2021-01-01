 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gelato 41

Gelato 41

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Gelato 41
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Gelato 41

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A slightly different flavor than our original cut, Gelato 41 features a touch of lavender and a sprig of pine. Sunset Sherbet and GSC make this a calming experience perfect for those needing daytime pain management or nighttime sleep aid. If you’re having trouble falling asleep, try Gelato #41 30-45 minutes before bedtime. If you’re having trouble staying asleep, move your consumption time to 5-10 minuets prior to laying down. It's a restful experience that doesn’t leave you hungover the next morning.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review