GLUSA

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls GLUSA

About this product

It smells like cotton candy scent thanks to the fruit smoothie flavor of Strawberry Banana and balances its sweetness with an unexpected piney twist of Original Glue. Our newest hybrid, GLUSA (glue-suh) provides an uplifting high that delivers an anti-anxiety experience which is perfect for yoga, hiking, or weekend events as you’re not left ‘couch-locked’.

About this strain

Miss U.S.A.

Miss U.S.A.

Crossing the award-winning Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana, Miss U.S.A. was bred by DNA genetics and has large yields, delicious flavors, and an exceptional high. Buds come in a light green color and are drenched in trichomes, making this strain popular for concentrates. Miss U.S.A. has an uplifting high that may take you giggling all the way to the stars. It’s perfect for folks new to cannabis or connoisseurs looking to rejoice in a fun, easygoing strain.

 

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted farm in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.