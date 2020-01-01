 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GOGI

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls GOGI

About this product

A unique taste with as unique effects; A berry blaster inhale that finishes with a slight licorice twist, GOJI shows an unusual side of a Sativa, one that curbs anxiety and stress. Favored by those managing PTSD, its cross of Nepali OG x Snow Lotus and is infused with.3g of Pacific Reserve Hybrid Crumble.

About this strain

Snow Lotus

Snow Lotus

Snow Lotus is a mostly indica cannabis strain bred by Bodhi Seeds. Also known as Goohead, Snow Lotus is parented by an Afgooey female and a  Blockhead male. 

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted farm in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.