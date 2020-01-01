About this product
Featuring the bright citrus aromatics of Cindy 99 and the sweet flavor of Thai, Grapefruit is the perfect strain to reduce stress during the day. An uplifting Sativa that produces a powerful high, Grapefruit is not overwhelming, however, consuming too much too quickly can make your lose focus and let your mind wander.
About this strain
Grapefruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.