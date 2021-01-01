Ice Cream Cake
About this product
An indica dominate cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, Ice Cream Cake has a sweet and sugary scent reminiscent of lemony vanilla. Strong and heavy handed, this is the perfect strain for a sound nights sleep.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
