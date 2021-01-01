 Loading…

Jack Bread

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Jack Bread

About this product

7g of our preroll buds, preground. This ground Quarter features the gassy aromatics of Banana Jack and the warm, fresh baked tropical terpenes of Maui Bread. Jack Bread is a uniquely uplifting experience; it melts away muscular pain, negative thoughts, feelings, and anxiety so your creative energy can flow. Jack Bread brings cerebral elevation that’s balanced by the buzzy body high.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

