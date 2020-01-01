 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Key Lime Pie Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Key Lime Pie Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Key Lime Pie from Burning Bush Nurseries is a gourmet phenotype of the superstar strain Girl Scout Cookies. Selected for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production, this dynamic hybrid boasts flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice that spark flavors of earth and chocolate when activated by heat. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. The relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia have been known to overwhelm those less familiar with cannabis.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.