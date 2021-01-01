About this product
This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped. When you can't wait for calmness. Lava Chem works quickly to quiet the noise while it manages nausea and the discomforts associated with joint swelling. An expected pinch of pine on your inhale leads Lava Chem to a leaded, gassy exhalation, thanks to parent genetics Lava Cake and Chem.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
