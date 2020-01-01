About this product
Tart and floral are the best ways to describe this OG Kush pheno. Let Legend OG elevate your mind as you soothe aches and pains. This heavy handed Indica Hybrid helps with a night of restful sleep but too much can overstimulate your mind.
About this strain
Legend OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Legend OG is a presumed OG Kush phenotype that offers a fresh take on a classic. Known for tart, floral, and pungent terpenes, Legend OG stays true to its Kush background. Heavy in effect in large doses, Legend OG works hard to relax the consumer by elevating the mind while helping sooth aches and pains throughout the body. Its sleepy qualities also make it a solid choice before bedtime, but monitor your dosage, as high-THC varieties can overstimulate some minds.