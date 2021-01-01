About this product
Sugar A lemon nose with a light flavor profile, Lemon Diesel features a sightly-melted sugar consistency, perfect for topping your bowl or dabbing on its own. Made from Pacific Reserve dry cannabis for a true #FromOurFarm experience.
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
