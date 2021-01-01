 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Diesel

Lemon Diesel

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Concentrates Solvent Lemon Diesel
Pacific Reserve Concentrates Solvent Lemon Diesel

About this product

Sugar A lemon nose with a light flavor profile, Lemon Diesel features a sightly-melted sugar consistency, perfect for topping your bowl or dabbing on its own. Made from Pacific Reserve dry cannabis for a true #FromOurFarm experience.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

