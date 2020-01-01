 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Jack

Lemon Jack

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Lemon Jack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Where the soured pungency of Lemon Chem is pulled to the front by Jack Herer’s jet fuel filled presence. When you’re looking to get thing done, look to Lemon Jack, a high-energy Sativa crafted to focus your thoughts and knock out tasks

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Jack

Lemon Jack

While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted farm in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.