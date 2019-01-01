About this product
This Indica smells of Jack but it’s all Skunk. The unique lemony aroma develops when the parent genetics, Skunk and Skunk #1 are combined. Lemon Skunk elevates your mood and increases creativity with a high-energy buzz that melts away stress.
About this strain
Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.