We blended 2 of our farm favorites, Lemon Chem and Pacific OG, to bring you a limited edition smalls pack in Lemon Twist. An uplifting experience, Lemon Twist is a balanced bundle which promotes your participation in physical activities. smalls features our smaller greenhouse grown buds, the same flowers used to make our prerolls.
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.