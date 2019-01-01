 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Twist {smalls}

by Pacific Reserve

We blended 2 of our farm favorites, Lemon Chem and Pacific OG, to bring you a limited edition smalls pack in Lemon Twist. An uplifting experience, Lemon Twist is a balanced bundle which promotes your participation in physical activities. smalls features our smaller greenhouse grown buds, the same flowers used to make our prerolls.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.