LinSay

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower LinSay

About this product

Staring with its strong citrus smell, thanks to Ghost OG, this strain is potent yet doesn’t meddle with your productivity. LinSay helps you to remain alert without an overwhelming sensation that can cloud the mind, however, consuming too much can bring on sleepiness.  Featuring hues of blue and a slight sweetness by Grateful Breath, this is an any time of the day cultivar. Let LinSay calm your nerves as it quickly subdues depression and anxiety so you can enjoy an outing with friends or a night in watching movies.

About this strain

Ghost OG

Ghost OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.