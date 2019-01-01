About this product

Staring with its strong citrus smell, thanks to Ghost OG, this strain is potent yet doesn’t meddle with your productivity. LinSay helps you to remain alert without an overwhelming sensation that can cloud the mind, however, consuming too much can bring on sleepiness. Featuring hues of blue and a slight sweetness by Grateful Breath, this is an any time of the day cultivar. Let LinSay calm your nerves as it quickly subdues depression and anxiety so you can enjoy an outing with friends or a night in watching movies.