Mai Tai

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Mai Tai
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Mai Tai

About this product

This is summer in a jar. Mai Tai begins and ends with bright bursts of juicy pineapple, orange and lime terpenes, thanks to parent genetics Maui Waui x Tutti Fruity. A sativa dominate hybrid, Mai Tai washes you over with an intensely uplifted feeling that encourages you to be present and participate. You are incredibly happy without being overwhelmed or anxious.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

