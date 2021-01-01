 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Maui Cookies

Maui Cookies

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Maui Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

7g of our preroll buds, preground. A sweet vanilla inhale with fresh mint on your exhalation, Maui Cookies is clear-headed and stimulating high. This sativa dominate hybrid features GSC and MPI which provides you with euphoric, focused energy. It’s a perfect pairing for outdoor activities, however, consume too much too quickly and you will experience loss of time.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review