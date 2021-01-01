About this product
7g of our preroll buds, preground. A sweet vanilla inhale with fresh mint on your exhalation, Maui Cookies is clear-headed and stimulating high. This sativa dominate hybrid features GSC and MPI which provides you with euphoric, focused energy. It’s a perfect pairing for outdoor activities, however, consume too much too quickly and you will experience loss of time.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
