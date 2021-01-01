 Loading…

Maui Crasher

by Pacific Reserve

A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. Tropical terpenes that crush depression, negative thoughts, feelings, and anxiety so your creative energy can flow. Maui Crasher, an indica leaning hybrid created by crossing Maui Bread x Wedding Crasher provides you with a sweetened papaya flavor.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

