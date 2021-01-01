 Loading…

Maui Fruit

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Maui Fruit

About this product

7g of our preroll buds, preground. A sweet strain that begins with Maui Bread. Selected to melt away negative thoughts, feelings, and anxiety so you can enjoy an uplifted experience. Blended with the tropical terpenes of Dragon Fruit and a touch of vanilla, Maui Fruit, a sativa dominate hybrid, will make you sleepy if you consume too much too quickly.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

