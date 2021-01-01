About this product
A true Hybrid with pungent, gassy terpenes, Meat Breath is a fast acting strain. The effects come on quick providing an uplifted mood followed by deep body relaxation. This cross of Meatloaf and Mendo Breath has a reputation for helping those with chronic pain. Novice consumers should know, consuming too much too quickly will have you sleeping soundly.
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
