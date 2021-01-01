 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Meat Breath

Meat Breath

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Meat Breath

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped. A true Hybrid with pungent, gassy terpenes, Meat Breath is a fast acting strain. The effects come on quick providing an uplifted mood followed by deep body relaxation. This cross of Meatloaf and Mendo Breath has a reputation for helping those with chronic pain. Novice consumers should know, consuming too much too quickly will have you sleeping soundly.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review