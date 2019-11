gemyni on January 11th, 2019

I smoked MIss Usa for the first time tonight I rolled up a fat joint and smoked half. I wasn't sure at first if I was high or not or if I should smoke more. I decided not to. think this bud is a creeper. Cause it's been about 10 minutes and I am high AF now. It had a fantastic smell but idk if it smelled like strawberries and bananas. It feels like a hybrid with equal mental and body highs. It made me a little horny too but that could of been cause its been a month lol. I feel like I can concentrate pretty well. Its not making me dumb per se. But idk how interested I am in having a conversation. I could snuggle and make out though :D It kinda of keeps you awake and relaxed at the same time. I feel good writing this.