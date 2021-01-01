About this product
Obsessively Conscious Cultivation. Unwind tension and negativity with OCC. We invited Wedding Crasher to RSVP flavors of vanilla and fruit punch so Orange Cookies could lend its twist of tangerine to the occasion. OCC lifts your thoughts to a state of happiness with deeply calming effects that come on quick and come down easy.
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
