About this product
(The White x Chem) x OG Another uplifting cultivar, bred in the Pacific Reserve Nursery, Pacific Frost elevates the mood and invites you to indulge in your creative side thanks in part to its Chem parent which melts away stress and alleviates depression. The pungent gassy aroma is balanced by the subtle floral notes from The White, but it’s the distinct diesel taste OG leaves behind which helps this strain from couch-locking consumers. This Hybrid is Indica leaning. Novice consumers should wait 30 minutes before consuming more as it's effects can appear overwhelming for the first few minutes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
The White
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
This mysterious strain—originally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Florida—is aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.