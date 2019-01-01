 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pacific Frost

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Pacific Frost

About this product

(The White x Chem) x OG Another uplifting cultivar, bred in the Pacific Reserve Nursery, Pacific Frost elevates the mood and invites you to indulge in your creative side thanks in part to its Chem parent which melts away stress and alleviates depression. The pungent gassy aroma is balanced by the subtle floral notes from The White, but it’s the distinct diesel taste OG leaves behind which helps this strain from couch-locking consumers.  This Hybrid is Indica leaning. Novice consumers should wait 30 minutes before consuming more as it's effects can appear overwhelming for the first few minutes.

About this strain

This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.