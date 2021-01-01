Pacific Sunrise - Mai Tai
About this product
Mai Tai Pacific Sunrise in Mai Tai, is our sweeter Sativa experience featuring natural flavors of pineapple mango. Each of the Gummies contain 10mg of cannabis and each vessel contains (10) Gummies. Individually, they are the thickness of 4 quarters by the diameter of 1, making them very easy to cut and consume. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Natural-Flavors, Organic, FromOurFarm.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
