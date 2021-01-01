 Loading…

Pacific Sunrise - Mai Tai

by Pacific Reserve

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Mai Tai Pacific Sunrise in Mai Tai, is our sweeter Sativa experience featuring natural flavors of pineapple mango. Each of the Gummies contain 10mg of cannabis and each vessel contains (10) Gummies. Individually, they are the thickness of 4 quarters by the diameter of 1, making them very easy to cut and consume. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Natural-Flavors, Organic, FromOurFarm.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

