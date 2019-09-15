Budderlords
on September 15th, 2019
Its a really nice high giving you a euphoric feeling and a large smile!
Where Sherbet saturates your mouth with its sugary-sweet inhale, but Sour Diesel surprises you with a full throttle fuel flavor when you exhale. An uplifting anytime strain, Pacific Sunset quickly makes you forget about the pits of the day thanks to its loud flavor profile. This is a smily, euphoric high not one that brings body relaxation.
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.