 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Pineapple Sundae

Pineapple Sundae

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Pineapple Sundae

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. Uplifting, this preroll features distinct pineapple aromatics on the inhale and sweetened diesel with each exhalation. Pineapple Sundae releases you from the tight grip of anxiety and depression, by relaxes your mind and body. Pineapple x Sundae Driver delivers a sativa dominate experience.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review