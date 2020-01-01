 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Pure Kush

Pure Kush

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Pure Kush

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This classic skunky smelling indica hits hard and heavy. Pure Kush, an OG Kush-pheno, is a favorite for pain relief and total body relaxation that can lead to deep sedation.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pure Kush

Pure Kush

Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted farm in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.