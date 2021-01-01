About this product
The platinum standard for indulging your mind in its creative side while uplifting euphoria mingles with total body relaxation. Rolls Choice is a sativa dominate hybrid with an earthy inhale of OG that is balanced by the gassy exhalation of Chem.
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
