Ruby Pebbles

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Ruby Pebbles

About this product

Two sweet and fragrantly fruity strains ground together to make Ruby Pebbles, an all-bud Prerolled Joint. Starting with Ruby Slippers, whose anti-anxiety high and earthy-citrus flavor coexists with Fruity Pebbles, a sweeter strain reminiscent of breakfast cereal. Together, Ruby Pebbles provides a euphoric experience while lifting anxiety and depression.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted farm in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.