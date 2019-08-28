 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Ruby Slippers

Ruby Slippers

by Pacific Reserve

Ruby Slippers was bred by Seed Logic Genetics and this pheno was selected by and is in production with Pacific Reserve. This cross between Ancient OG x Kayas Dream #38 (Blue Dream x Chem) features a 9-10 weeks grow cycle and was named after her bright red stems which are present from veg to flower. Earthy, with a berry twist, she has the slightest fuel flavour on the exhale. The perfect daytime flower, Ruby Slippers provides a cerebral high that hits quick and strong, sparking creativity and completion of activities.

jypainout420

I was feeling very anxious almost to the point where I was like why even smoke anything it won't help, well RS made that feeling go away and my anxiety is starting to melt away. I can feel that relaxing sensation hit in my face and creap down my shoulders. So I vaped a small bud in my carta 15 minutes ago I think I might smoke another bowl it's almost at the point where the worries are fading. Yeah I think I keep writing because I'm focused on me right now. Ok then I'm liking how its going. I'm only giving this 4 stars because I like flavor and this was nit a good flavor and little harsh on the exhale. But the high is nice. Cheers!

CyberDad

I enjoyed the fact that for me it felt like a Mind and body influence,a very smooth taste,somewhat refined makes it easier to smoke,although it made me cough quite a bit! It felt like it made my Mood seem more consistent,sharper but relaxed while this was happening! I recommend

Terphunter2626

Love trying new strains Ruby Slippers tasted earthy and floral, the high sent me soaring and hit me quick! A great energetic and creative high would recommend highly to those looking for great new Sativas. Pacific Reserves quality packaging and 4g made the price on this flower seem like a steal. Not to mention seemed like all their products test comparable to indoor thc amounts. I’ll be supporting this brand. Thank you PR!

Ancient OG

Ancient OG
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.