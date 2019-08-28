jypainout420 on August 28th, 2019

I was feeling very anxious almost to the point where I was like why even smoke anything it won't help, well RS made that feeling go away and my anxiety is starting to melt away. I can feel that relaxing sensation hit in my face and creap down my shoulders. So I vaped a small bud in my carta 15 minutes ago I think I might smoke another bowl it's almost at the point where the worries are fading. Yeah I think I keep writing because I'm focused on me right now. Ok then I'm liking how its going. I'm only giving this 4 stars because I like flavor and this was nit a good flavor and little harsh on the exhale. But the high is nice. Cheers!