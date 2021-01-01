About this product
A sweet inhale with an earthy exhalation that features a touch of fuel on the back of your tongue. Its Slurridawg, our latest addition to the crumble-infused preroll collection. Slurridawg features .7g of Chem crossed with Slurricane for a sativa based hybrid that is rolled with .3g of Crumble which is even dispersed throughout the rice paper cone for a 100% Pacific Reserve experience.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
