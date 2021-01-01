About this product

A sweet inhale with an earthy exhalation that features a touch of fuel on the back of your tongue. Its Slurridawg, our latest addition to the crumble-infused preroll collection. Slurridawg features .7g of Chem crossed with Slurricane for a sativa based hybrid that is rolled with .3g of Crumble which is even dispersed throughout the rice paper cone for a 100% Pacific Reserve experience.