Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
S’Mores blends its earthy chocolate creme with the musky sweet cherries of Wedding Cake for an indulgent flavor profile. Bred in the Pacific Reserve Nursery this powerfully riche Indica will uplift your emotional state while alleviating stress.
Be the first to review this product.
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.