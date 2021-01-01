 Loading…

Snow Mints

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Snow Mints

About this product

This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped. With Snow Bunny’s sweetened mint on the inhale and crisp wintergreen terpenes on each exhalation, we present Snow Mints, a sativa leaning hybrid build to dull pain and discomfort. Crossed with True Mints, this preroll can quickly make you lose track of time.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.

